Togo bans opposition protests

Togo's government has banned a series of planned opposition protests on security grounds, saying the marches posed a security risk.

A coalition of 14 opposition parties announced earlier this week that they would boycott a parliamentary election planned for December 20 and instead try to stop the electoral process.

But the government said on Wednesday in a letter seen by AFP that they would not be allowed to take to the streets.

Government minister Payadowa Boukpessi said the chance of protesters clashing with political parties out campaigning was "very likely".

That "would lead to a very high risk of public disorder", he added.

Coalition coordinator Brigitte Adjamagbo Johnson told local radio on Thursday that the minister had "no grounds" to ban the protests.

"The electoral code allows us as legally constituted political parties to campaign," she said. "We stand by what we've planned."