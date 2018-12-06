Nigerian presidential candidate warns about vote-buying

The main challenger to President Muhammadu Buhari in next year's election has advised Nigerians against selling their votes as concerns persist over possible electoral fraud at the landmark polls.

Atiku Abubakar, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claimed Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had offered cash inducements to voters.

"This is what the APC is doing. They are buying PVCs (permanent voter cards). They will come to you and give you 10 naira, 20 naira, 50 naira to buy your PVC," he told supporters.

"They are buying your future," he was quoted as saying in local media after a campaign rally in the central city of Ilorin on Wednesday.

There was no immediate response from the APC but civil society groups, local and foreign observers have previously voiced concerns about leading parties offering cash for votes.