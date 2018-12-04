Gabon top officials join ailing president in Morocco

Gabon's top government officials gathered Tuesday in Rabat where President Ali Bongo is recovering after treatment for an illness that has not been officially revealed, his office said.

The 59-year-old leader, who fell ill on October 24 at an economic forum, arrived in Morocco last week following a month's treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet, Vice President Pierre-Claver Maganga Moussavou and the head of the constitutional court, Marie-Madeleine Mborantsuo, were among the senior officials to join Bongo in Rabat, the president's office told AFP Tuesday.

A day earlier, Morocco's King Mohammed VI, a long-time friend of Bongo's, visited the president at the military hospital.

The palace later released a handout picture and a short video which it said showed the pair's encounter.

Both leaders are seen seated together - with Bongo smiling and dressed in a turban and djellaba robe - next to the flags of their countries.