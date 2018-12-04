Death toll rises in Boko Haram base attack in NE Nigeria

The number of soldiers killed in a Boko Haram attack on a military base in northeast Nigeria's Yobe state has risen to eight, security sources said Tuesday.

Gunmen from Boko Haram faction the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked the base on Saturday in Buni Gari village, 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Damaturu, the state capital.

Two soldiers and six insurgents were initially said to have been killed in the attack. But sources on Tuesday said eight soldiers were killed.

"The death toll is now eight. Six more bodies of soldiers were later recovered and moved to Damaturu," a military officer, who did not want to be named, told AFP.

A civilian militia fighting jihadists in the area confirmed the recovery of six more bodies of soldiers.