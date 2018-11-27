Two killed in eastern DR Congo 'militant attack'

Two people have been killed in an attack by the militant ADF group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official said Monday, on the eve of a peace march against the violence.

The killings happened on the Mbau-Kamango road, north of Beni city, said area administrator Donat Kibwana.

"Both bodies are at Oicha's morgue," he added, blaming the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a shadowy armed group rooted in Ugandan Islamism that has killed hundreds of people since 2014.

A military spokesperson said the Congolese army was fighting against the ADF in the Ebola-plagued region of Beni where the disease has left more than 200 dead.