Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

Burundi authorities have arrested four retired army officers suspected of a role in the 1993 assassination of the country's first democratically elected President Melchior Ndadaye, a judicial source said.

The source said the four arrested Saturday are suspcted of involvement in the killing of Ndadaye, a majority Hutu in a country whose army has been traditionally dominated by the Tutsi minority.

The October 21, 1993 assassination, just three months after Ndadaye took office, sparked a 12-year civil war which cost more than 300,000 lives.

A UN commission of enquiry in 1996 concluded senior army officers were behind the killing.

State prosecutor Sylvestre Nyandwi said Saturday that, having "learned of (other) people who may have been implicated in the coup ... we have decided to open a dossier into them and four were arrested this morning."

"We consider they are among those behind the assassination of the president," said Nyandwi.