Kenyan priest killed in Cameroon's anglophone region: church

A Kenyan priest was killed in francophone Cameroon's volatile English-speaking Southwest region where violence has surged after separatists declared an independent state, church sources told AFP on Thursday.

"A Kenyan priest was shot dead in Kembong yesterday," one source said.

"There was no fighting, he was in the... church in Kembong when he was killed," another official said in Buea, capital of the Southwest.

The church suggested the priest may have been killed by the military.

"There are no 'Amba Boys' in Kembong at this moment but the Cameroonian army is there," one source said, referring to armed separatists fighting for an independent state called Ambazonia.