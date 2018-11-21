Nine farmers killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

Boko Haram members have killed nine farmers and abducted 12 others in a village in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, the cradle of the jihadist movement, locals told AFP Tuesday.

On Monday, they stormed into fields outside Mammanti village, opening fire on farmers as they worked, killing nine and injuring three others.

"We recovered nine dead bodies after the attack," the village chief Muhammad Mammanti said.

"The insurgents took away 12 people, including women, and macheted three people who resisted being abducted," Mammanti.

The jihadists came on bicycles in the afternoon, said Usman Kaka, a farmer who escaped.

"They just opened fire on us and continued to fire as we fled," Kaka said.