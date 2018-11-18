Zimbabwe: daily life a year after Mugabe's fall

Some Zimbabweans dared to hope that the fall of long-time authoritarian leader Robert Mugabe a year ago would finally bring change after years of economic decline, corruption, and repression.

But the last 12 months have been tough, with few signs of Zimbabwe emerging into a new era.

Hyperinflation economics

Consumer prices last month rocketed at their fastest pace since hyperinflation a decade ago, with annual inflation hitting 20.9%, and many Zimbabweans saying the real rate is far higher.

Cash remains scarce, with depositors forced to line up outside banks to get limited withdrawals of "bond notes" - supposedly equal to US dollars but worth far less in reality.

Daily life struggles

Shortages of everyday essentials such as bread, chicken, cooking oil, and petrol have worsened since Mugabe's fall, as the country runs out of foreign currency to buy imported goods.