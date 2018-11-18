World Bank re-engages Tanzania on scrapped education plan.

Ghanem said, following a meeting between the World Bank, Magufuli and other officials in Tanzania, the local government had committed to finding ways for the girls to return to school.

“That is what has changed,” he said, when asked why the World Bank had reversed its decision to withdraw the project from board consideration.

However, he said the project would still be subject to board approval before the funds could be disbursed. Leonard Akwilapo, Tanzania’s Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education, told Reuters on Sunday that he could not comment on the World Bank’s latest comments until he received an official statement.

However, he said Tanzania’s policy was to ensure all school dropouts, including pregnant school girls, continued their education through different options such as the adult education system. On Friday, the Tanzanian government said the World Bank had agreed to provide the $300 million( R4,2 billion) loan to implement the project. The project includes the construction of class rooms, hostels, laboratories, staff houses and teaching facilities. Tanzanian female teenagers are on average three times more likely than their peers globally to get pregnant, according to government data, a statistic researchers attribute largely to low access to contraception.