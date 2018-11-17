Lives at risk as drug prices soar in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

Since starting treatment five years ago, 50-year-old Alice Chenyika kept her blood pressure under control by adhering to doctors' strict instructions to take two daily doses of nifedipine.

Now Zimbabwe's worsening economic crisis has pushed prices up, and the medicine is far beyond her reach -one of many signs of the country's painful transition since the fall of Robert Mugabe a year ago this month.

His successor Emmerson Mnangagwa had promised economic revival after the farm seizures, hyperinflation and international isolation of the Mugabe era - but the last 12 months have been tough for Zimbabweans.

"When I went to the pharmacy to buy medication, I was told on two occasions that nifedipine was out of stock, which had never happened before," Chenyika, a widow and mother of one adult daughter, told AFP at her home in Eastview, outside the capital Harare.

When the medicine was back in stock weeks later, the pharmacy was charging $24 (R344.80) instead of $6 (R86.20) before for a month of supplies.

"I could no longer afford the medicine, so I started taking herbs as an alternative," said Chenyika, who lives on her late husband's $300 (R4309.98) pension from which she pays $200 (R2873.32) monthly to a housing co-operative which built the house she lives in.

Using leaves of the Star of Bethlehem flower from her garden, Chenyika makes a herbal tea which she drinks three times a day.

"I was desperate for a solution and followed some people in the community who have been using the herbal tea. I didn't get expert advice," she said, adding she was uncertain if the herbs worked.

"There is no way of measuring dosages. I am taking the tea because I have no other choice."

Priced out of life-saving drugs

Zimbabwe endured severe economic decline under Mugabe, who ruled from 1980 until he was ousted a year ago, as agriculture collapsed due to the farm seizures, millions fled to seek work abroad and investment collapsed.

Mnangagwa, Mugabe's former deputy and veteran of the ruling ZANU-PF party, has faced a new wave of turmoil as prices rocket and shortages spread, from bread to fuel.

Pensioner Martin Kapeta, 71, has resorted to skipping some doses of the two drugs he takes for diabetes and hypertension.

Kapeta who gets a pension of $153 (R2198.09) needs $57 (R818.90) for a month's supply of the two drugs - amlodipine and actraphane - up from $12(R172.40).

"This is not the life we used to live. Those in authority should do something or we will die," Kapeta said.