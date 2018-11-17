Kagame highlights reform 'urgency' as AU summit opens

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Saturday urged African heads of state to come to an agreement on long-debated reforms to their continental body at a special summit in the Ethiopian capital.

Heads of state and ministers from the 55 African Union member states were gathered at the body's headquarters for what is seen as a last-ditch attempt to push through reforms that have been mulled for nearly two years.

Declaring "the end is in sight" the AU chairman Kagame highlighted the urgency of reforming an organisation often seen as toothless and donor-dependent.

"Events on our continent and across the world continue to confirm the necessity and urgency of this project," he said at the summit's opening in the Ethiopian capital.

"The goal is simple: to make Africa stronger and give our people the future they deserve," said Kagame, whose one-year term as chairman expires in January.

The AU in 2016 put Kagame in charge of the reform project, and observers say time is running out as Egypt - which is set to assume the chairmanship -has little interest in carrying it forward.

In proposals unveiled last year, Kagame envisioned a more narrowly focused AU headed by a powerful commission whose bills are covered by member states rather than foreign donors.

However key African countries hold reservations about empowering a continental body they believe could infringe on their sovereignty.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an AU official downplayed Egypt's opposition and told AFP to expect an agreement on reforms to the body's administration and financing when the summit concludes on Sunday.