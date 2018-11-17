Cameroon journalist accused of justifying terrorism

A Cameroon journalist has been charged with justifying terrorism, his lawyer told AFP Friday, one of at least six reporters detained since a disputed presidential election on October 7.

Michel Biem Tong, who works for the internet site Hurinews.com was arrested on October 23 by army security forces, lawyer Essomba Tchoungui said.

He was charged Thursday with "justifying terrorism, false declarations and insulting the head of state," he added.

A support group noted that Tong was arrested following "a series of articles that denounced abuses by the Cameroon army in anglophone zones" of the country where separatists have clashed repeatedly with government forces.