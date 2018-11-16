Two DR Congo students shot dead: police

Two students died this week after being shot during protests at a university in Democratic Republic of Congo, and a police officer has been arrested, the city's police chief said Friday.

The students "lost their lives following injuries caused by bullets" Monday in capital Kinshasa, police chief General Sylvano Kasongo said in a statement.

The victims had attended a demonstration against a two-month strike by professors who demand that the head of the university be elected by peers.

Police cracked down on a further protest Friday, student witnesses told AFP.

Kasongo urged the students to remain calm and said those responsible for the shootings would "answer for their acts according to the law.