GBissau president meets West Africa body over election delay

The president of Guinea-Bissau is set for talks with the West African regional bloc ECOWAS over the postponement of elections aimed at defusing a prolonged political crisis.

President Jose Mario Vaz headed for the Nigerian capital Abuja late Wednesday to meet Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, head of the commission of the Economic Community of West African States, sources at Vaz's office said.

The elections are vital for resolving a crisis that has gripped the country since Vaz sacked his prime minister, Domingos Simoes Pereira, in August 2015.