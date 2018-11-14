UN 'increasingly alarmed' by fighting in eastern DR Congo

The UN has sounded the alarm over fighting in eastern DR Congo, warning that violence, which is unfolding alongside an Ebola outbreak, could hamper next month's elections.

Leila Zerrougui, head of the UN stabilisation mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo, MONUSCO, said the provinces of Tanganyika and South Kivu and parts of North Kivu province were most at risk.

"I have grown increasingly alarmed over the situation in Beni in recent months, where we continue to face major challenges in implementing our mandate," she added.

"There is a potential for armed group interference in elections in specific areas throughout eastern DRC," she said.

Her remarks were made on Monday at the UN Security Council's monthly meeting on the DRC.

The eastern DRC has been troubled for decades by inter-ethnic bloodshed and militia violence, a crisis that has escalated this year.

The city of Beni, home to up to 300,000 people, is under threat from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a shadowy armed group rooted in Ugandan Islamism that has killed hundreds of people since 2014.