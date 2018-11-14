Nigerian judge says Biafran separatist must appear in court

A Nigerian judge on Wednesday said she wants a missing pro-Biafra leader back in court after he resurfaced in Israel following a months-long disappearance.

Nnamdi Kanu, the head of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, is charged with treason after pushing for a separate homeland for the Igbo people of southeast Nigeria.

He was given bail under strict conditions last year but has not appeared in court since.

He was last seen in September 2017 before troops raided his family home in Umuahia, the capital of the southeastern Abia state, during a crackdown on IPOB.

Last month a video of Kanu appeared on social media showing him praying in Israel, and an interview with him was also broadcast on television, though the Israeli embassy wouldn't confirm if he was in the country.