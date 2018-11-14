Nigeria said to be cutting $8.1bn demanded from MTN to $800m

MTN's share price jumped as much as 8.6% to R86.97 on Wednesday morning on news from a Lagos-based news site that the $8.1bn (R116.37bn) the Nigerian government demands it repatriate may be reduced to $800m (R11 493.29m).

But its share price settled back to Tuesday's closing price of R81 as the market started to doubt the veracity of the story carried by Punch, headlined “Senate, executive may clash again over MTN’s $8.1bn fine”.