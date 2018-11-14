Fighting erupts in troubled Chad mountains

Deadly clashes are unfolding in a troubled gold-mining region in northern Chad, pitching government troops against a local “self-defence” force, sources said.

Fighting broke out on Saturday in Miski, in the heart of the Tibesti mountains near the Libyan border, and resumed this week with the loss of several lives, the sources on both sides said.

Two of the dead are senior officers of the elite presidential guard, Isakha Djeroua and Abdelkerim Mustapha, a military source said.

Chadian forces shelled the area on Monday and Tuesday and deployed two helicopters, one of which has crashed, and two Sukhoi warplanes, added a military source.

The Tibesti region has been hit by a gold rush, with an influx of illegal miners — locals or people from other Chadian regions or other countries — that has stoked unrest with locals.

In August, the armed forces carried out several offensives aimed at “clearing out” the illegal miners, and at fighting cross-border incursions from Chadian rebels who have holed up in Libya.

The crackdown led to the creation in early November of an armed “self-defence committee.”