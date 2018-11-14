25 separatists killed in Cameroon: security officials

Twenty-five separatists were killed in fighting in a restive English-speaking region of Cameroon, security officials said Wednesday.

"Twenty-five 'Amba Boys' were killed in three clashes" on Tuesday in Mbot, a village near the town of Nkambe, a source in the capital Yaounde said, confirming a security source in the troubled Northwest Region.

"Amba Boys" refers to separatists who last year launched an armed campaign for the independence of Cameroon's two anglophone regions, which they call Ambazonia.

Photos obtained by AFP from a source close to the security services showed about 10 bodies lined up on the ground.

Weapons, mainly shotguns, were placed alongside.

A source close to the security services said the fighters had set up a base in a school in Mayo Binka, a few kilometres (miles) from Nkambe.

Two security officials told AFP that the armed forces did not suffer any losses in the clashes.

Eighty percent of Cameroon's population are French speakers while the rest are anglophones, who are concentrated in the country's west, in the Northwest and neighbouring Southwest Regions.

Years-long frustration at perceived discrimination fed demands for anglophone autonomy, which were rejected by the central government.

In 2017, radicals became ascendant in the anglophone movement and declared an independent state, the Republic of Ambazonia, which is not recognised internationally.