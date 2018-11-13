Tanzania president orders army to buy nuts

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has ordered the army to buy up the entire country's crop of cashew nuts after private companies refused to pay the price fixed by his government.

The move comes just days after Magufuli fired Agriculture Minister Charles Tizeba and Trade Minister Charles Mwijage for "failing in their obligations" to the cashew industry.

Magufuli ordered soldiers to buy up the nuts at $1.44 (R20.58) per kilogramme, higher than the price companies were willing to pay, according to a government statement issued Monday.

Magufuli ordered in October that the price of cashews be almost doubled from $0.65 (R9.29) per kilogramme, a price farmers said barely covered their production costs.

The president blamed "the procrastination of private operators, who were offering very low prices" for cashews - among the country's biggest cash crops - for the decision to send in the army.