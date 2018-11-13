Facebook auction of South Sudan child bride could inspire other families - activists

The auction of a South Sudanese girl for marriage on Facebook could spur other families to use social media to demand bigger dowries for their daughters, activists said, urging authorities and the social networking giant to take much tougher action.

A picture of the 17-year-old, who is from South Sudan's Eastern Lakes state, was posted on Facebook on Oct. 25.

The post said five men were participating in the auction for her dowry.

The highest bidder, a wealthy businessman, reportedly gave the girl's father over 500 cows, three luxury cars and $10,000 (R143 666) as dowry - and the teenager's marriage took place on Nov. 3, according to major girls' rights charity Plan International.

Taban Abel, information minister in Eastern Lakes in the centre of the war-torn nation, said the girl had since gone into hiding in the capital, Juba, but did not offer any more details.

Pictures of the girl in a white wedding gown were shared on various social media sites. Some reports referred to her as a "virgin bride" or "the most expensive woman in South Sudan".