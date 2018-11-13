Angola bets on largest-ever offshore oil investment

A column of flame emanates from the bow of the boat, illuminating the jet-black ocean for miles around.

For three months now the Kaombo Norte has been anchored off the northern coast of Angola and has recently begun to pump up crude oil secreted in the depths below.

The arrival of the platform ship, which belongs to French oil giant Total, has been a timely lifeline for the Angolan government.

Angola was badly hit by the oil-price plunge in 2014.

But sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest oil producer is hoping the project will mark a return to viability for the industry that has dictated Angola's fortunes for the past decade.

The Kaombo Norte platform is an impressive feat when seen from the helicopter that shuttles the army of engineers and experts to and from the project.

More than 300 metres (330 yards) long, the floating production storage vessel is a converted tanker refitted with a maze of pipes and crude processing tanks.

Two million barrels can be stored onboard and a tanker calls roughly once a week to collect the precious cargo before delivering it around the world.

Nearby sits a tower marking the top of the 2,000-metre pipe that draws the crude deposits below into the heart of the ship.

"It's fixed to the bottom and is positioned on a very particular bearing that allows the ship to move 360 degrees depending on the wind and the current," said Total's project manager Cyril de Coatpont.