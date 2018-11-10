Post-match car accident mars Tunisia football celebrations

At least four people were injured when a drunk driver ploughed into a crowd celebrating the crowning of Tunisian football club Esperance as champions of Africa, the interior ministry said Saturday.

Crowds piled into streets across Tunisia on Friday night after Esperance defeated Al Ahly of Egypt 3-0 in Tunis to overcome a 1-3 deficit from the first leg and win a third CAF Champions League title.

After a tense build-up and with police on high alert, the match itself passed without incident in the 60,000-seat Olympic stadium of the capital's Rades suburb.