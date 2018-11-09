Burundi refuses to register key opposition party

Burundian authorities have refused to register a new political party by main opposition leader Agathon Rwasa, according to a letter seen by AFP Thursday.

Rwasa had attempted to create a new party, the National Freedom Front - Hope of the Burundians (FNL - Amizero y'Abarundi), after a new constitution adopted by referendum in May which no longer allows a coalition of independent candidates to run in an election.

The former Hutu rebel leader's current coalition, named Amizero y'Abarundi, won 17 percent of the vote in the 2015 parliamentary polls, making it the main rival to the ruling CnDD-FDD.

A letter from the interior ministry to Rwasa said the request to register the party ahead of polls in 2020 was denied over the similarity of its acronym, emblem and slogan to "a party that is already registered".

This is an apparent reference to the National Liberation Forces (FNL), a former rebel group under Rwasa that transformed into a political party and removed him from his role as leader in 2011.