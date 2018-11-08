Tunisian president accepts new ministers, easing high-level standoff

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said on Thursday he was ready to swear in ten new ministers named in a reshuffle that he had originally rejected, easing a high-level political standoff that has alarmed donors.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed announced the reshuffle on Monday - but Essebsi quickly rejected it, saying he had not been consulted.

On Thursday, he relented and told reporters he would swear in the ministers if parliament approved the changes.

"I have no problem with the prime minister but I dislike the handling of his reshuffle," he said.

The dispute highlighted tensions at the highest levels of Tunisian politics that have been exacerbated by an economic crisis.

Chahed leads a government dominated by the ruling Nidaa Tounes party and backed by moderate Islamists.