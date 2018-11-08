Africa

Nigerian court adjourns case between MTN and attorney general

By Reuters - 08 November 2018 - 12:54
The hearing for a tax case between the MTN Group and Nigeria attorney general was postponed to December 3.
A Lagos judge on Thursday adjourned a hearing in a $2 billion (R28.34 bn) dispute between South African telecoms firm MTN Group and Nigeria's attorney general until Dec. 3.

MTN faces a $2 billion (R28.34 bn) tax demand from the country's attorney general, a claim which the company has said is without merit.

The central bank has also accused the firm of illegally sending $8.1 billion abroad, which MTN has denied as well.

Africa's biggest telecoms firm, which makes about a third of its annual core profit in Nigeria, currently has a market valuation of roughly $12 billion (R170.03bn).

The two disputes total $10.1 billion (R143.11bn).

At the hearing next month, MTN will make its case that Nigeria's attorney general exceeded his powers in demanding $2 billion (R28.34 bn) in taxes and charges.

In a separate hearing on Dec. 4, MTN will make its case in court against the central bank's demand for the return to Nigeria of $8.1 billion (R114.77bn) it said was illegally taken out of the country. 

