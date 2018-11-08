Nigerian court adjourns case between MTN and attorney general to Dec. 3

A Lagos judge on Thursday adjourned a hearing in a $2 billion (R28.34 bn) dispute between South African telecoms firm MTN Group and Nigeria's attorney general until Dec. 3.

MTN faces a $2 billion (R28.34 bn) tax demand from the country's attorney general, a claim which the company has said is without merit.

The central bank has also accused the firm of illegally sending $8.1 billion abroad, which MTN has denied as well.

Africa's biggest telecoms firm, which makes about a third of its annual core profit in Nigeria, currently has a market valuation of roughly $12 billion (R170.03bn).

The two disputes total $10.1 billion (R143.11bn).