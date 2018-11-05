Africa

Tanzania government denounces governor's anti-gay witch-hunt

By AFP - 05 November 2018 - 12:22
LGBTI
LGBTI

Tanzania says that a plan to hunt down and arrest suspected homosexuals in the country's economic capital was not official policy, distancing itself from a citywide crackdown slammed by rights groups.

Dar es Salaam's powerful governor, Paul Makonda, urged citizens last Monday to begin reporting homosexuals for round-ups in a country where anti-gay rhetoric has soared in recent years.

"The government of the United Republic of Tanzania would like to clarify that these are (Makonda's) personal views and not the position of the government," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement released Sunday evening.

It added that the government would "continue to respect all international human rights conventions which it subscribes to".

A fervent Christian and loyal ally of President John Magufuli, Makonda had said homosexual behaviour "tramples on the moral values of Tanzanians and our two Christian and Muslim religions".

His remarks drew strong criticism including from Amnesty International and the United Nations.

Viewers fume after gay shows canned

TV viewers for DStv LGBTI+ pop-up channel OUTtv SA were left fuming after various gay-themed shows were removed from the line-up without a warning.
Entertainment
7 days ago

Gay and Lesbian Network faces closure due to cash crisis

The Gay and Lesbian Network says it will have to shut its doors unless they get a R600‚000 windfall.
News
2 months ago

Gay couples complain of discrimination at Home Affairs

A 32-year-old gay woman from Khayelitsha said she recently tried to marry her partner at the Khayelitsha Home Affairs office but the official ...
News
3 months ago

Under British colonial-era laws, homosexuality is illegal in Tanzania and same-sex acts between men are punishable by a maximum life sentence.

Anti-gay sentiment has increased since Magufuli's 2015 election, forcing most gays, lesbians and other sexual minorities to live in secrecy.

Last year, the president said that everybody should condemn homosexuality, "even cows" and soon after his government threatened to arrest or deport gay rights activists.

Three South Africans were subsequently expelled for allegedly advocating for same-sex marriage.

AIDS clinics have also been shut down under Magufuli, accused of "promoting" homosexuality, while he has encouraged women to abandon birth control and have more babies.

On Saturday, the European Union said it had recalled its chief representative to Brussels for discussions, following reports he had been asked to leave by the government.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘If he is granted bail, I will pay it ’ - father of one of Vlakfontein murder ...
An emotional send-off for Rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo
X