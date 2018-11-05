Tanzania government denounces governor's anti-gay witch-hunt

Tanzania says that a plan to hunt down and arrest suspected homosexuals in the country's economic capital was not official policy, distancing itself from a citywide crackdown slammed by rights groups.

Dar es Salaam's powerful governor, Paul Makonda, urged citizens last Monday to begin reporting homosexuals for round-ups in a country where anti-gay rhetoric has soared in recent years.

"The government of the United Republic of Tanzania would like to clarify that these are (Makonda's) personal views and not the position of the government," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement released Sunday evening.

It added that the government would "continue to respect all international human rights conventions which it subscribes to".

A fervent Christian and loyal ally of President John Magufuli, Makonda had said homosexual behaviour "tramples on the moral values of Tanzanians and our two Christian and Muslim religions".

His remarks drew strong criticism including from Amnesty International and the United Nations.