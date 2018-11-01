Zimbabwe's Mangudya to get second term as central bank governor -report

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will retain John Mangudya for a second term as governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, a state-owned newspaper reported on Thursday.

The announcement follows speculation this week that the bank chief, who was first appointed for a five-year term in May 2014, would lose his job in the face of a worsening dollar crunch.

But the president's spokesman George Charamba told the Herald newspaper that Mnangagwa would keep Mangudya in his job.

"The President is very clear on the Reserve Bank Governor's tenure and his performance. Not only is he there to stay but the President is about to renew his contract for a second tenure," Charamba was quoted as saying.