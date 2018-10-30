Tanzania city governor launches anti-gay witch-hunt

The governor of Tanzania's economic capital Dar es Salaam on Monday launched an anti-gay crackdown, threatening to arrest people suspected of being homosexuals.

"I have information about the presence of many homosexuals in our province," Paul Makonda told reporters on Monday, calling on citizens to begin reporting homosexuals for round-ups to begin next week.

Under British colonial-era laws homosexuality is illegal in Tanzania, with same-sex acts between men punishable by a maximum life sentence.

"These homosexuals boast on social networks," said Makonda, a fervent Christian and loyal ally of President John Magufuli.

"Give me their names," he demanded. "My ad hoc team will begin to get their hands on them next Monday."

Makonda said he expected criticism from outsiders for his hardline stance but added: "I prefer to anger those countries than to anger God."