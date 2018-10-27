Lagos designers champion 'unapologetically African' fashion

"You have to struggle so hard to make your voice heard, that's why Lagos will always stand out," model Larry Hector told AFP about Nigeria's gritty yet unquestionably glamorous megacity Lagos.

The statuesque 20-year-old dressed in all-white was standing backstage at the Lagos Fashion Week on Friday evening surrounded by a dizzying array of lush fabrics and gazelle-legged models.

A generator throbbed in the background - the answer to Nigeria's erratic power supply network and a symbol of perseverance in the face of adversity.

"We're always pushing for something we haven't seen before, something that's out of this world," Hector said.

"Now we have international people, starlets, celebrities from Paris, Milan, New York, everyone is coming to see what Lagos is about."

Fashion designers in Lagos are being courted by international tastemakers looking for talent and inspiration at a time when Afrobeat and African fashion are taking the United States by storm.

The success of Lagos Fashion Week, which runs until Saturday, shows the growing appetite for African fashion and its invigorating colours, elaborate prints and standout street style.

On Friday, Moofa's show gave the audience flowing silk dresses and layered looks embellished with lace and accessorised with jaunty white fedoras chanelling 70's funk.

Ugo Monye's menswear had the audience roaring in delight. It was set to a remixed song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther' and was accompanied by live drummers.

Nigeria has had a bumper fashion year with A-list model appearances in Lagos and a flamboyant World Cup team that enamoured fans from all over the world.