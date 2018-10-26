Cameroon's veteran strongman Paul Biya wins seventh presidential term

Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon with an iron fist since 1982, won a landslide victory Monday in a controversial presidential election as the government tightened security and gunfire erupted in the country's volatile English-speaking regions.

The Constitutional Council, dominated by Biya loyalists, said Monday the 85-year-old leader had won 71.3 percent of votes in the October 7 poll marred by allegations of widespread fraud, low voter turnout, and violence.

Council head Clement Atangana said opposition challenger Maurice Kamto, was a far second with 14.2 percent of the vote.

Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) candidate Kamto swiftly rejected the results, questioning the credibility and impartiality of the council.

"We solemnly and categorically reject these fabricated results and refuse to recognise the legitimacy of the head of state," he said in a video message, adding: "I continue to claim victory on this election."

The United States said voting irregularities cast doubt on the credibility of Biya's latest victory, and urged a peaceful way forward.

"While we welcome the Cameroonian Election Commission's demonstrable improvement over the 2011 elections, there were a number of irregularities prior to, during and after the October 7 election," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"These irregularities may not have affected the outcome but created an impression that the election was not credible or genuinely free and fair," she added.

The United Nations similarly called for Cameroon to rely on "legal channels" to resolve disputes over Biya's re-election.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "reiterates his encouragement to all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue as the surest path to social cohesion and national unity," a UN statement said.