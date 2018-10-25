Liberia's Weah announces free tuition for undergraduates

Liberian President George Weah, who overcame childhood poverty to become one of the world's top footballers, has abolished tuition fees for undergraduate students in the poor West African country's state universities.

Speaking Wednesday on the campus of the University of Liberia in the name of "the Liberian people and my government", Weah declared "free tuition for all undergraduate students" at all the public universities.

Weah said his decision arose after a meeting he had with the university administration.

"The students came in front of my office to complain that the administrators have increased the tuition in the school. I was not happy about that," said Weah, who took office in January.