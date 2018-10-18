GBissau agrees deal to end transport strike

Guinea-Bissau's government on Thursday signed a deal with a federation of truckers, bus owners and taxi drivers to end a strike that had brought the West African state to a standstill, officials said.

The federation launched the strike on Tuesday in protest at the many problems facing transporters, including police bribery.

The protocol agreement was signed on the government's side by the General Directorate for Land Transport (DVGTT), which is in charge of Guinea-Bissau's roads; the National Traffic Police; and the National Guard.

Under the deal, the government pledged to cut the number of checkpoints - a major source of kickbacks and delays - within two months.

DVGTT chief Bamba Banjai, speaking to journalists after the signature, hailed the accord.

Bus traffic swiftly began to return to the streets Bissau, the capital, which had been virtually deserted.

Private schools, which depend on minibuses and taxis to drop off and pick up children, had told students to stay at home, and many civil servants did not go to work.