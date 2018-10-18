Former Sudanese president Suwar al-Dahab dies in Riyadh - SUNA

Former Sudanese president Abdulrahman Suwar Al-Dahab has died in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said on Thursday.

He died in Riyadh Military Hospital, the agency said, providing no further details.

Dahab, a former military officer, was defense minister before he led a coup in 1985 to overthrow Jaafar Nimeiri, who had been president since 1969.

Nimeiri was also a former military officer.