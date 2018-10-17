Rising hunger pushes Congo's children into sex work and mines - charities

Hunger has doubled in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a year, with 15 million people in need of food aid, pushing children into sex work and mining, charities said on Tuesday.

Many farmers are too scared to tend their fields in northeastern Congo, where some of the worst fighting in years has forced 750,000 people to flee their homes so far in 2018, said the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

"Women and girls are going into prostitution and selling their bodies for food or selling their bodies for money to buy food," Kimberly Bennett, an NRC spokeswoman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Goma.

Boys and young men are joining armed groups so that they can eat, she added.

Congo's North Kivu and Ituri provinces have been a tinder box of armed rebellion and ethnic killing since two civil wars in the late 1990s.