Boko Haram kills another aid worker in NE Nigeria: govt

He did not initially identify the victim but later added in a tweet that he "commiserated with the family of Hauwa Liman".

The ICRC said it did not have official confirmation, adding: "We desperately hope not. We will provide an update when we have accurate information.

"This situation is heartbreaking, and our thoughts remain with her family," it added.

'Deeply pained'

Mohammed said: "It is very unfortunate that it has come to this. Before and after the deadline issued by her abductors, the federal government did everything any responsible government should do to save the aid worker.

"As we have been doing since these young women were abducted, we kept the line of negotiations open all through. In all the negotiations, we acted in the best interest of the women and the country as a whole.

"We are deeply pained by this killing, just like we were by the recent killing of the first aid worker.

"However, we will keep the negotiations open and continue to work to free the innocent women who remain in the custody of their abductors."

More than 27,000 people have been killed in northeast Nigeria since the Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009, while nearly two million others remain homeless.

Nigeria's military and government maintain the Islamist rebels are weakened to the point of defeat but fighters from the IS-backed faction have conducted repeated raids on military bases in recent months.

ISWAP split from the faction led by long-time Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in August 2016 in protest at the latter's indiscriminate targeting of civilians in raids and suicide bombings.

Analysts tracing the conflict believe the switch from attacking "hard" government and military targets to killing hostages is the result of a hardline takeover of the IS-backed faction.

Boko Haram has used kidnapping as a weapon of war during the conflict, abducting thousands of women and girls, and forcing young men and boys to fight in their ranks.

The mass abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls from the Borno state town of Chibok in April 2014 brought global attention to the insurgency and was widely condemned. Some 107 girls have since been released or found.