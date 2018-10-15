Zimbabwe needs #MeToo moment, says acclaimed author

Thirty years after her iconic debut novel, Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga is back with a final look at her heroine's harrowing journey through the Mugabe years, hoping to spark debate about violence against women in her country.

Often praised as a leading feminist voice, Dangarembga shot to fame in 1988 with "Nervous Conditions", a coming-of-age story about a girl's battle to escape poverty and get an education.

The book became an instant classic.

Since then, Dangarembga said little had changed for women in Zimbabwe.

"Women are still being silenced," she told AFP at the Frankfurt book fair where she presented "This Mournable Body", the final instalment in the trilogy featuring her bowed-but-not-broken protagonist Tambudzai.

As in real life, the book describes a country where women "suffer disproportionally" and abuse by men is so normal it barely registers as gender violence, Dangarembga said.

"Violence is very much part of the fabric of our society and I believe we have to address this... if we want to overcome it."

Dangarembga, 59, said she has been trying to get a #MeToo campaign started in Zimbabwe to highlight the abuse and discrimination suffered by women, as the viral movement had yet to make waves in her country.