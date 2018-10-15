Two Nigerian soldiers killed in mine blasts: sources

Two Nigerian soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in two separate mine blasts in the northeast where troops are battling Boko Haram extremists, military and militia sources said Sunday.

The two incidents occurred on Saturday, a military officer told AFP.

"We lost two soldiers in the incidents. Nine others and three civilian vigilantes were injured", said the officer who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

In the first incident, troops on foot patrol stepped on a mine around Kumshe village, near the border with Cameroon.

"Two soldiers were killed in the explosion," a member of a civilian militia assisting in the fight against the jihadists, told AFP.