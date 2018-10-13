Nigeria's opposition candidate picks running mate for 2019

Nigeria's main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar has picked his deputy from the south-east of the country, ahead of a bid to oust President Muhammadu Buhari from power in next year's election.

Abubakar, who will stand for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February's election, on Friday chose Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra, a south-eastern stronghold for the party since 1999 when Nigeria returned to civilian rule.

Buhari, a 75-year-old former military ruler who took office in 2015, has faced criticism from opponents for his handling of the economy, failing health and leadership style.

His ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controls one of the five states in the south-east, while the PDP has three and another opposition party one.