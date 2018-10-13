At least 30 killed in Nigeria pipeline fire

At least 30 people were killed when a petrol pipeline caught fire and exploded in southeast Nigeria after a raid by suspected oil thieves, a survivor and officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the town of Aba on Friday when vandals burst the pipeline operated by the state-run Pipeline and Product Marketing Company.

"The incident occurred at about 1:30 am. Those burnt are more than 30 with many others sustaining injuries," said Nnamdi Tochukwu, a survivor on his hospital bed in nearby Asaba.

A security officer, who did not want to be identified, confirmed the death toll.