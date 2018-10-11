Africa

Seven killed in 'massive landslide' in Uganda: Red Cross

By AFP - 11 October 2018 - 17:24
FILE IMAGE: Residents stand next to where a landslide took place in a Ugandan village killing at least 100 people. At least seven people were killed by a mudslide on Thursday.
Image: AFP PHOTO / MICHELE SIBILONI

At least seven people were killed in a "massive landslide" after heavy rains in eastern Uganda Thursday, the local Red Cross said.

"The preliminary report indicates that the number is likely to increase from the reported seven but we are yet to establish the actual numbers," Uganda Red Cross spokeswoman Irene Nakasiita said in a statement.

Nakasiita described the situation as tense with "community members scared and fleeing from their homes."

"In the meantime, the whole district, Bududa is still experiencing heavy downpour and we are expecting more of the same in other landslide prone areas."

Bududa district in the foothills of Mount Elgon, which lies on the border between Uganda and Kenya, is a high risk area for landslides.

At least 100 people were reported killed in a landslide in Bududa in March 2010 and in 2012 landslides destroyed three villages.

Government efforts to move vulnerable people to neighbouring districts have faced resistance from residents.

