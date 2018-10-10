Son of ousted Egyptian president detained - family, sources

Egyptian police detained the youngest son of ousted former president Mohamed Mursi from his home on the outskirts of Cairo early on Wednesday, his brother and three security sources said.

Two security sources said Abdullah Mursi was arrested on charges of "spreading false news", in connection with an interview he gave to the Associated Press news agency last week that focused on his father's detention.

In the interview, Abdullah said his father's health had deteriorated due to prison conditions and that the family was rarely allowed to visit.

Abdullah's brother Ahmed told Reuters the police officers did not present an arrest warrant and said they were taking Abdullah for questioning.

An interior ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.