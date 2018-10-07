Nigerian ex-minister and Chibok girls champion to run for president

Former Nigerian minister Obiageli Ezekwesili, co-founder of a group to raise awareness about more than 200 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014, on Sunday announced that she will run for president next year. Ezekwesili, a former vice president for Africa at the World Bank, issued a statement announcing her intention to run.

Nigeria’s presidential election is scheduled to take place in February 2019. Ezekwesili, 55, served in Nigeria’s government between 2000 and 2007, first as minerals minister and later education minister.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who took office in 2015, has been selected by the ruling party as its candidate. The main opposition People’s Democratic Party plans to select his opponent at its convention on Sunday.

“I want to run for, and win, the 2019 presidential election to serve and put the citizens first by mobilizing and taking decisive actions on a number of big ideas that will help all of us build an exceptional nation,” Ezekwesili said in a statement. Africa’s most populous country, which is also the continent’s top oil producer, emerged from recession early last year. But growth remains sluggish and inflation has remained high, above the central bank’s single-digit target range.