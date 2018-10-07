Cameroon votes in presidential polls as conflict rages

Cameroonians voted in presidential polls on Sunday with octogenarian leader Paul Biya seeking a seventh term against a backdrop of deadly violence in the country’s English-speaking regions.

The vote follows a last-minute opposition unity bid to dislodge the 85-year-old incumbent, one of Africa’s longest-serving rulers. Two leading opponents have formed the first electoral union since 1992, but talks between various other opposition parties to create a “super-coalition” to deny Biya another seven years were apparently fruitless.

Biya and his wife Chantal, who wore a matching canary yellow skirt, jacket and handbag along with her signature brown bouffant hair, voted in the Bastos public school in the capital Yaounde surrounded by heavily-armed soldiers. “The election campaign was conducted peacefully... as president, it would be satisfying to be reelected to see that the people trust me,” he told journalists as he left the voting booth and returned to his Mercedes-Maybach limousine.

“I feel proud,” said Patrick, 38, an airport worker who also voted in Bastos. “I want the next president to consolidate what we have achieved in Cameroon. I want the elections to pass off peacefully, that’s my only hope for the polls.”

Cameroon’s 6.5 million eligible voters are casting their ballots as violence rages in the anglophone southwest and northwest. Those regions have been rocked by a separatist insurgency launched a year ago against the mainly francophone state. The violence has killed at least 420 civilians, 175 members of the security forces and an unknown number of separatists, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG) think-tank.