Stigma, blame means African women wary to say 'MeToo'

The #MeToo campaign has given mostly Western women confidence to speak up about violence at the hands of men, but in Africa women say stigma and victim-blaming still keep many silent.

Fiercely patriarchal societies and religious and traditional views on the role of women means even complaining about domestic violence is an uphill battle, let alone bringing down abusive men in power, activists say.

In Kenya, a confident and bubbly 40-year-old psychologist -- who, tellingly, asked to remain anonymous -- told AFP she was stunned when a former boyfriend slapped her in the face in front of his family.

Their reaction was that he had a "hot temper".

Later, much to her surprise, five of her close friends revealed they too had been abused in relationships.

"If even that is 'normal' and we don't talk about it, how does the #MeToo movement... how do we interact with that?" she asked.