Nobel's Mukwege hears news in surgery as wild cheers erupt

Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege was operating on Friday when he learned he had won the Nobel Peace Prize, as crowds at his Panzi hospital erupted into ecstatic celebrations.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of the hospital he founded in eastern DR Congo in 1999, co-workers and admirers can be seen swarming around the 63-year-old doctor after he emerged from the operating theatre, cheering, ululating wildly and hugging him as he slowly made his way past them.

"I was in the operating room so when they started to make noise around (it) I wasn't really thinking about what was going on and suddenly some people came in and told me the news," Mukwege told Norwegian daily VG.

In an interview with the Nobel Foundation, he said he was just finishing his second operation of the day.

"It was so touching when I was operating and I heard people start to cry and it was so, so, so touching."

Mukwege is nicknamed "Doctor Miracle" for his surgical skill and dedication in helping women overcome the injuries and trauma of sexual abuse and rape.