’More African’: eSwatini adapts to contentious name change

At the main campus entrance, a large concrete sign welcomes students and visitors to “The University of...” followed by a blank space.

After Swaziland changed its name earlier this year to eSwatini, the nine letters spelling out the old name of the country were removed from the university sign, and new letters have not yet arrived.

“We are still waiting,” said a security guard at the gate. On the other side of the road, Banele Syabonga, 25, contemplated his country’s sudden change of name in April, which took many citizens by surprise.

“I like the new name — it is more African,” Syabonga, who is unemployed, told AFP, standing outside Lucky’s Hair Cut shop, a tin shack in Manzini, the second city of what is now known as eSwatini.

“Swaziland was the British name. Now we have our own,” he said, addressing one of the contentious debates about the new title. In April, King Mswati III — one of the world’s last absolute rulers — marked 50 years since his country’s independence from British colonial rule by announcing that it would now be known as eSwatini (“land of the Swazis“).

The monarch’s decision, taken without warning or consultation, revealed much about his autocratic rule and his country’s history — as well as posing a logistical challenge as the name change came into immediate effect.

Six weeks after the king’s pronouncement, the country’s representative informed the United Nations headquarters in New York, and the UN soon adopted the new nomenclature.

Regional bodies, including the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), have also quickly changed to eSwatini — though they sometimes swap between names in the same statement.

The adjustment has taken some getting used to inside eSwatini, a landlocked nation of just 1.3 million residents between South Africa and Mozambique.