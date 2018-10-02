US First Lady Melania Trump arrives in Ghana on solo African trip

US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana’s capital Accra on Tuesday on her first solo international trip in Africa, during which she will visit child health facilities, orphanages and meet caregivers.

The stop is Trump’s first on a four-country tour that will include visits to Kenya, Malawi and Egypt.

The US first lady stepped off an overnight flight from Andrews Airforce Base near Washington and onto a red carpet at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport.

She was met by her Ghanaian counterpart Rebecca Akufo-Addo and a group of local schoolchildren in yellow and brown uniforms waving the US stars and stripes and the Ghanaian flag.